Pregnant Ali Bastian shares emotional throwback to her Strictly Blackpool experience The former Hollyoaks actress finished in third place in 2009

Former Strictly star Ali Bastian was feeling very nostalgic on Tuesday as she reminisced about her time in the Tower Ballroom ahead of this year's stars making their way to Blackpool! The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband David O'Mahony, was lucky enough to make it to the seaside town back in 2009 with her partner Brian Fortuna and scored an impressive three tens. So with the class of 2019 about to embark on their own Blackpool journey, Ali shared some sound words of advice to the lucky few who have made it this far.

Sharing a throwback snap of herself and Brian dancing the Viennese Waltz, Ali said on Instagram: "@bbcstrictly are off to #Blackpool this weekend! This was a moment captured from our #viennesewaltz performed in the beautiful Blackpool Tower Ballroom. We managed to score three TENS!!! Performing that particular dance in that space was incredible! Such a buzz! You spin fairly constantly with the v waltz and I remember having my head back in that ballroom posture, looking at the beautiful, ornate ceiling going round and round and feeling this was truly a magical moment. (whilst also trying not to screw it up, get dizzy and fall on my face) I hope all the contestants have an amazing weekend this weekend. It's all so intense but it goes by so quickly. I can't believe this was ten years ago!!"

Ali made it to the final three in 2009

Last week, Ali shared a sweet snapshot showing her enjoying a catch up with pro dancers Janette Manrara, Luba Mushtuk and mother-of-one Nadiya Bychkova at the London Lifestyle Awards. The image showed Ali posing for a photo with the ladies, who all placed their hands on her blossoming baby bump. "So lovely to catch up with the beautiful and oh so talented Strictly gang last night," she captioned the snapshot. "@jmanrara (it’s been too bloody long!) @nadiyabychkova @lubamushtuk so lovely to meet you and thank you for the bump advice!"

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer drops huge Blackpool bombshell to partner Chris Ramsey

Ali announced her pregnancy in HELLO! in October

MORE: Millie Mackintosh reveals moment she cried buying baby essentials

Ali and her husband announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! magazine in October. The couple revealed they are due to welcome their baby in March, days after their first wedding anniversary. "We feel incredibly lucky," said Ali, who is currently on TV in BBC1 drama Doctors. "The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak."

"It has been brilliant," said fellow actor David, who is appearing in Mamma Mia! in the West End. "We've always wanted children. It's amazing what Ali and Ali's body are doing. It's incredible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.