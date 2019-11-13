Following the devastating ending on ITV's Sanditon, fans have been left wanting more. And while show bosses are yet to confirm a second series, they have shared a new update about a potential sequel - and it all depends if the Jane Austen period drama becomes a huge hit in America! "We are so happy you enjoyed your trip to #Sanditon," the statement read on Instagram. "We are setting sail for the US and won’t have news to share with you on a second series until the show has aired there. In the meantime, thank you so much for all your support and love for Sidlotte!"

The last episode left viewers heartbroken as Sidney Park and Charlotte Heywood finally admit their love for one another, only for Sidney (Theo James) to tell Charlotte (Rose Williams) that he planned to honour his word and marry his old love Eliza Campion. The update comes shortly after one of the stars, Kris Marshall, revealed that the cast are on call to start filming in the new year when the show airs in the US. "If it goes down well there then hopefully there will be a second series," he told Weekend Magazine. "We're on stand-by for filming."

Prior to the period drama's debut, scriptwriter Andrew Davies previously said that he very much plans for a second series, telling reporters at the press launch: "We would love it to come back as a second series. Lots more story to tell. I do have a few ideas. And in fact the way we end series one, I hope we've ended at a point where the audience is going to say: well you can't end it at that!"

