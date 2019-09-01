Who plays Sanditon's Charlotte Heywood? Everything you need to know about actress Rose Williams She's a rising star!

Sunday nights have never looked better with Sanditon taking over ITV's primetime slot. The period drama, which is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel, stars household names including Death in Paradise actor Kris Marshall and Divergent's Theo James. But who plays female protagonist Charlotte Heywood? Say HELLO! to rising star Rose Williams…

Who is Rose Williams?

The 25-year-old actress was born in Ealing, west London and according to her official portfolio, Rose has starred in various commercials, films and TV shows. She has nailed quite a few accents (Californian American, Cockney English, Australian and even Welsh to name a few!) and is skilled in street dance, hip hop and contemporary dance.

Rose plays the modern Jane Austen heroine

Who does Rose Williams play in Sanditon?

Rose plays the impulsive, spirited and unconventional heroine Charlotte, who moves from her country home to the fishing village of Sanditon, where she meets love interest Sidney Parker, played by Theo James.

Charlotte is the thoroughly modern Jane Austen heroine. Speaking to Stylist, Rose said of her character: "Charlotte is interested and focused on the world of work and ingenuity, and it's the architectural plans for Sanditon that draws her there. She wants to see how the fishing village is going to be flipped into a high-society and highly fashionable town.

Theo James plays love interest Sidney Parker

"It is so far from her experience growing up on a farm: she wants to go and see this place, and see how it is being built and learn about business. She's nothing like Northanger Abbey's Catherine, who goes to Bath just to look for a husband. She is interested in work, ingenuity, business and the building of the place. She is not looking for a rich man."

For those who aren't sure if Sanditon is their cup of tea, Rose added: "Give it a go. Andrew Davies wrote it and he is the mastermind behind Pride and Prejudice, he's the mastermind behind all the lovely masterpieces by ITV, the Austen adaptations that are so well-loved. In Sanditon, Austen clearly has a different perspective on life and is interested in very different people and themes: it feels very progressive. That being said, there is a love story throughout, there are lovely moments of comedy, and it is very funny and sweet – just the way it is written in the book – and that translates to the screen really brilliantly. I think it is wonderful. And I think that you will be pleasantly surprised!"

Charlotte Heywood moves to the fishing village of Sanditon

What has Rose Williams starred in?

Fans may recognise Rose from her standout performances in TV shows Reign (where she played Princess Claude) and Curfew (Faith Palladino). She's also appeared in Casualty and film A Quiet Passion. Her next project is film The Power, a supernatural thriller set in 1970s London. Rose plays young nurse Val, who is forced to work the night shift in a decrepit hospital on her first day of duty.

