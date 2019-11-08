Strictly's Neil Jones finally reveals whether he will dance with Alex Scott on Saturday or not The Strictly Come Dancing pro has been plagued by injury

He's been missing in action for two weeks after an injury left him unable to dance – but Neil Jones has finally revealed whether he will perform alongside Alex Scott on Strictly on Saturday. Appearing on Strictly: It Takes Two on Friday, Neil broke the news that he will be dancing the Jive with his partner after receiving the all-clear from the show's physio. This means Kevin Clifton is off the hook and will return to the sidelines once again. Speaking to backstage reporter Gethin Jones, Neil said: "I am dancing! It's great to be back, Alex has been doing so well and thank you, Kevin, couldn't have done it without you."

Kevin only had 45 minutes to learn his first routine with Alex

Earlier this week, fans begged the redhead to return to the dancefloor after he shared a photo of himself at It Takes Two with Alex and Kevin on Thursday. He captioned the post: "Team Red all the way. I want to thank @keviclifton for being not just the professional we all know but for being a great friend and for always going that extra mile. @alexscott2 you have been an inspiration this week, you have supported me every step of the way and I could never have wished for a better partner in my life right now."

Kevin has been stepping in for Neil during his injury

He added: "No matter if I can dance or not this Saturday night I know you will go out there and dance a fantastic jive with a smile on your face and I can’t wait for everyone to see what you can do." Fans were quick to send Neil their best wishes, with one writing: "Fingers toes and eyes crossed for the all clear for you, need you back out there with Alex, Kevin has done great though." Another added: "This is so sweet! Hope you'll be able to dance on Saturday."

Previously speaking about how he obtained the injury on It Takes Two, Neil explained: "It was during [a] movement, normally the gun was coming out and I thought the gun has hit me on the back of my leg and I looked and it was just the muscle, it just went. I've ripped muscles before but it wasn't painful. It was just a weird feeling that's all it takes." Speaking about Kevin stepping in, he added: "I love Kevin but I also would really like to continue dancing with Alex."

