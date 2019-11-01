Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher resorts to sickness tablets to cope with Viennese Waltz The Strictly Come Dancing star is struggling to cope with the number of spins in his routine

It seems not much has fazed him since he entered Strictly Come Dancing as a last-minute replacement – but Kelvin Fletcher is perhaps facing his most difficult week yet thanks to the Viennese Waltz. The former Emmerdale star has revealed that he spent the first day of rehearsals throwing up because of the vigorous spins in this week’s routine, and has taken drastic measures to ensure he doesn't vomit on the dancefloor during Saturday night's live show.

"I was sick for the first time on Monday," he told the Mirror. "That has always been my biggest fear with anything ballroom. With the waltz, especially the Viennese Waltz, it looks so beautiful and effortless and flows. But the spins, they look so stunning but I fear them because the minute I start spinning my head goes and on Monday I was in the toilet and it wasn’t pretty."

Kelvin has now resorted to taking travel sickness tablets in an attempt to combat nausea following a recommendation from fellow Strictly contestant Mike Bushell – who has previously expressed the same concerns during his ballroom routines. Speaking on the official Strictly Come Dancing podcast, Kelvin admitted: "Travel sickness tablets. Mike mentioned that I should take them. I might have to give that a go."

Kelvin and his pro partner Oti Mabuse are one of the favourites to win the competition, having managed to wow the judges each week with their routines. The actor recently revealed to HELLO! that there are particular rituals he insists on performing each week to make sure his run of good luck with the judges doesn't wear off - like making sure he puts his right shoe on first… Always!

When asked about his good luck charm, Kelvin told us: "I always have done. When I race I'm always my right shoe first, yeah right glove and right shoe." And he's never found out what would happen if he put his left shoe on first, he added: "I don't do it." Kelvin also spoke of how his partner Oti helps calm his nerves ahead of a performance. "We get in the zone I think. I put my right shoe on first, and then we just… Oti reminds me just forget about everyone else, 'it's just me and you dancing out there let's keep it simple'. (She) gives me that sense of belief that we can do this and let's go out and enjoy it!"

