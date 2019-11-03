Strictly's Oti Mabuse speaks out after becoming emotional during her dance feedback The Strictly pro danced the Viennese Waltz with partner Kelvin Fletcher

Strictly star Oti Mabuse was overcome with emotion on Saturday night after receiving feedback for her and Kelvin Fletcher's Viennese Waltz. The pro dancer was seen wiping away tears after hearing some constructive criticism from head judge Shirley Ballas, as host Tess Daly said: "The emotion got to you." She later admitted that she was carrying nerves for Kelvin and that it had got to her, before adding how proud she was of him. Following their dance – which saw them score 34 points – Oti took to social media to pay tribute to Kelvin, posting a photo of her standing behind him, and writing: "Standing back proud to let him shine."

Strictly star Oti Mabuse has spoken out after getting emotional on Saturday night's show

Kelvin and Oti had danced to Christina Aguilera and Great Big World's Say Something, and Shirley had some reservations about their performance. She told them: "We have an expression in Viennese Waltz, the two Fs – it's fly flat. There's very minimal rise and fall in the Viennese Waltz, and there's just a little bit too much rise and fall for me. Also the fleckerl that you chose to dance, and if you choose to dance it, it's a rotary figure that should actually have more power, and it looked a little stuck, for me. Although I totally enjoyed the emotive part and I give you one hundred percent for that, also I want to take into account the otherwise one minute and 25 seconds that you're dancing. But otherwise, I thought you did a grand job."

MORE: Fans urge Eamonn Holmes to stay safe after he reveals troubles during holiday

Watch Kelvin and Oti answer questions with HELLO!

There had been a lot of work involved for the Viennese Waltz for Kelvin in particular, who had to start taking sickness tablets to help him cope with the number of spins in their routine. Speaking on the official Strictly Come Dancing podcast, Kelvin admitted: "Travel sickness tablets. Mike [Bushell] mentioned that I should take them. I might have to give that a go."

Kelvin and Oti danced the Viennese Waltz on Saturday night

READ: Neil Jones speaks out following dance replacement criticism

Despite receiving their lowest score of the series on Saturday, Kelvin and Oti are one of the favourite couples to win the competition. Throughout the competition, Kelvin has been doing certain rituals before each of his performances, including making sure he puts his right shoe on first. He told HELLO! about his good luck charm, revealing: "I always have done. When I race I'm always my right shoe first, yeah right glove and right shoe." Kelvin also spoke of how Oti helps calm his nerves ahead of a performance. "We get in the zone I think. I put my right shoe on first, and then we just… Oti reminds me just forget about everyone else, 'it's just me and you dancing out there let's keep it simple'. (She) gives me that sense of belief that we can do this and let's go out and enjoy it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.