Do the royal family watch The Crown?

The Crown season three landed on Netflix on Sunday, and it seems like all of us have the exact same question: do you think the Queen and the rest of the royal family watch? While we doubt the royals will chat about their favourite episode during an official outing any time soon, several members of the family have previously spoken about the popular show. So do any of them watch it? Find out here…

The Queen

Would you be able to resist watching a fictionalised version of your life? According to Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in seasons one and two, she has it on good authority that Her Majesty has indeed tuned in. Chatting to Harper's Bazaar, she previously said: "A friend of mine was at a party and didn't know anyone, so he sidled up to this group who were talking about The Crown. One girl said, 'Well, my granny watches it and really likes it'. It slowly dawned on him that the girl was Eugenie and her granny was the Queen." Jason Watkins, who plays Prime Minister Harold Wilson in season three, also told HELLO! that he suspects the monarch watches. He said: "She must watch it! But I'm sure she knows it's a drama and although it's based on real events, it's a dramatic interpretation. But it's an affectionate portrayal, so I hope she enjoys it."

Prince Philip

Matt Smith played Prince Philip in the first two series, and revealed to the Guardian that a friend of his asked the Prince about the royal drama. According to the star, the friend was at a dinner at Buckingham Palace when he couldn't resist asking the Prince about the show. According to Matt, his friend, "a man of prominence in the film world" was sat next to the Duke for the dinner, and the Prince asked him: "What do you do? Are you involved in this… Crown thing?" After he confirmed that he wasn't involved in the series, he asked Prince Philip: "Philip, I'm just wondering, because I have some friends who made The Crown, have you watched any?" to which the royal replied: "Don't be ridiculous." Matt added: "Whether it's true or not, I don't know, but I just think he's a bit of a cool cat."

Prince William

Olivia Colman, who is playing the Queen in seasons three and four, admitted that she couldn't resist asking Prince William if he had seen the show when she met him. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, she said: "I met Prince William at a dinner and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely."

Zara and Mike Tindall

Although Zara didn't reveal whether she actually watched The Crown, she and her husband Mike revealed who they would like to play them in future series' of the show. Chatting to JOE UK, Mike joked: "Series 35. Jason Statham, you're welcome." He added that Charlize Theron would play Zara, who added: "Or Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel. Obviously, I look very similar to all of them!"

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has previously revealed that she is "very proud" to watch The Crown. Chatting to HELLO!, she said: "It is filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it." She also admitted that she would eventually like Kate Beckinsale to play her in any future royal adaptations!

Prince Charles and Camilla

Camilla's cousin, Ben Elliot, revealed that she enjoys watching the programme, so chances are that the Prince joined her on occasion! According to Vanity Fair, he said she had said she was a fan of the show, adding that she "wasn't looking forward to the bits to come". Her character was introduced in season three as Prince Charles' first girlfriend, who eventually marries Andrew Parker Bowles after the royal family intervenes.