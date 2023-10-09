The final season of The Crown will soon be landing on Netflix and excitement is building thanks to a teaser trailer for series six being released. Official social media channels for the royal period drama shared the short clip with fans on Monday afternoon, which you can see in the video below, teasing what's to come from the fresh batch of episodes.

It was also confirmed that the final instalment of the award-winning TV show will be released in two parts which has left some fans unhappy.

As Netflix explained in a statement, the first part of season six will consist of four episodes which will be released on 16 November.

After that, fans will have to wait until 14 December for the second part, which will consist of the final six episodes.

Some fans were unimpressed that the wait for the full series will be longer than anticipated. Responding to the video and format change on social media, one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Why two parts??? Boooooooo." A second echoed this, stating: "Part I and Part II ??????? I can't," while a third simply questioned: "Two parts?!"

However, others were more on board with the idea. "A two parts final season, I love the idea," said one fan, as another tweeted: "A TWO PART FINAL SEASON… making it longer and easier to say goodbye […] I'm so ready. But not ready at the same time…"

© Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

The synopsis for the final season has been shared by Netflix, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the sixth series. "Season six covers events from 1997 through to 2005, broadly spanning the tenure of Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel). The first four episodes #depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

"The final chapter is told across six episodes. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

© Netflix Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey are playing Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown season six

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

© Netflix Princess Diana's death will play a major role in the final season

As well as returning cast members such as Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West playing the parts of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively, there are new cast members for fans to meet.

Playing Princes William and Harry in part one will be Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards. In part two, William and Harry will be depicted in later years by Ed McVey and Luther Ford respectively. Kate Middleton will be portrayed by Meg Bellamy.