The Crown faces backlash over controversial Princess Diana scenes

The Crown is facing backlash over a controversial new storyline. The sixth and final season, which depicts the tragic passing of Princess Diana, will also see the royal appear as a ghost. Portrayed by actress Elizabeth Debicki, the upcoming episodes will reportedly include an emotional scene in which Diana appears to a grieving Prince Charles (Dominic West).

WATCH: The Crown season six teaser trailer

Additionally, her presence will also be felt by Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth. As the monarch discusses Diana's funeral arrangements, it's reported that her spirit will appear to Her Majesty, reducing the Queen to tears.

Joining royal experts in their concerns, fans have also taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the controversial storyline.

© Netflix It's reported that Princess Diana will appear as a ghost in season six

"Princess Diana appears as a GHOST in The Crown's final season…This is an absolute disgrace…Pls leave this woman alone and allow her to rest in peace!!!!" wrote one.

"Honestly have difficulty in believing the rumours that the final series of The Crown will be featuring Princess Diana as a ghost. It's a provocative show but has never gone in for that kind of fantastical nonsense…so far, anyway," penned a second.

In the run-up to the release of season six, The Crown has already clarified that Diana's death will be a major theme. During a TV panel at the Edinburgh Festival this year, executive producer Suzanne Mackie explained that the Princess of Wales's passing will be handled sensitively.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people," she said. "And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it – and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated."

© Netflix Princess Diana's death will be a major plot point in the final season

Despite its monumental popularity, The Crown has faced criticism for its depiction of the royal family over the years, with many arguing that the lines between fact and fiction have , at times, become too blurred.

Joining HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast, professional writer and photographer Ian Lloyd explained why he believes the show should have disclaimers to distinguish between fictionalised and real, fact-based events.

© Netflix The Crown has been criticised in the past for blurring the lines between fact and fiction

"What bothers me is the fact that…I've got friends who are educated to sort of degree level and they'll say 'I never realised the Queen did this or did that' and it's like 'Well she didn't,' and they should know better."

Explaining that "it should definitely be made" but with a disclaimer that The Crown is offering a more "general introduction" to the royal family, Ian added that he'd also love to see the show encouraging viewers to research and educate themselves on the facts.

"To try and say 'This is a general introduction to the monarchy of the period, and for further details go to such a thing, they do it even in soaps these days [...] I think something like that would be great," he said.