The Crown Season 6: The fashion moments we can't wait to watch

Sartorialists are eagerly anticipating Season 6 of Netflix's The Crown, to witness the royal family's style in the 1990s and 2000s. This era marked a significant shift in fashion, embracing bold trends, vibrant colours, and experimental designs.

As always, viewers are in for a treat, and we can’t wait to see how award-winning Costume Designer Amy Roberts captures the evolution of royal attire to reflect these changes, showcasing iconic Diana, Princess of Wales outfits and accessories from that period.

Season 6 covers a time of immense change and challenges for the British royal family, as well as Princess Diana's separation from Prince Charles and her growing influence on fashion. “We’re very much in the beginning of the Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed story,” explained executive producer Suzanne Mackie, “From the second she steps onto that boat and [you begin to see] some of those iconic images of her on the yacht, it does take you immediately to the whirlwind that was the press speculation around that romance.”

The series will delve into Diana's transformative style, from her elegant evening attire to her casual chic looks, which continue to inspire fashion enthusiasts today. Additionally, the series offers a glimpse into the fashion choices of other royals and key figures, including a young Kate Middleton and the fashion-forward Dodi Al-Fayed.

Part 1 of The Crown’s final season will be released on November 16 and Part 2 on December 14th. Luckily for us Netflix has shared an exclusive sneak peak at what’s in store…

Princess Diana

After her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, Princess Diana underwent a significant transformation in her style. She emerged as a confident and independent woman, and her fashion choices reflected this newfound freedom.

© DANIEL ESCALE/NETFLIX Season 6 picks up with Diana and Prince Charles spending their first summer apart as a divorced couple

Diana's post-divorce style was characterised by elegance, sophistication. Diana often opted for a more casual yet elegant style in her post-divorce years. She was frequently seen in tailored trousers, stylish blouses, and blazers. This departure from traditional royal attire showcased her modern approach to fashion. Post-divorce, Diana became bolder in her fashion choices.

© Daniel Escale/Netflix Elizabeth depicts Diana in one of her trademark swimwear looks on the superyacht

She experimented with different cuts, styles, and colors, showcasing her confidence and willingness to take risks. Her outfits often made headlines, setting new trends. In her more private moments, Diana often embraced sporty and casual attire. She was frequently photographed wearing comfortable yet stylish gym wear and brightly coloured swimsuits while spending time with her children.

Kate Middleton

In the final series Kate Middleton (now known as Catherine, Princess of Wales) will be portrayed by Meg Bellamy during her time at the University of St. Andrews. In Scotland where she met Prince William her style was often described as casual, understated, and practical, reflecting her down-to-earth personality and the demands of student life.

© Netflix Meg Bellamy in The Crown

Kate Middleton was often seen wearing a mix of comfortable and slone-ranger approved outfits. She embraced a relaxed and approachable style, opting for jeans, sweaters, and simple tops for her everyday campus look. Despite her royal connection, she blended in with her peers and was often praised for her approachable and relatable fashion choices, which resonated well with the public.

© Netflix The Crown Season 6 presents your first look at Will and Kate

This sensible approach to style has continued to be a defining characteristic of her fashion sense, even after becoming a member of the royal family.

Dodi Al-Fayed

Dodi Al-Fayed, who is played by Khalid Abdalla, was known for his elegant and refined fashion style. The son of billionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed typically opted for well-tailored suits made from luxurious fabrics such as silk, cashmere, and fine wool.

© Daniel Escale/Netflix The Crown depicts Diana and Dodi in the back of a car

He preferred classic and timeless designs, often choosing suits in neutral colours like black, navy, and charcoal grey. His attire was always impeccably fitted, highlighting his slender and tall physique.

© Netflix Dodi was wll known for his fashion-forward approach in contrast to Prince Charles' traditional royal attire

In casual settings, Dodi Al-Fayed was often seen in smart-casual ensembles, pairing tailored trousers with crisp shirts and polished loafers. He paid great attention to detail, often incorporating accessories like silk ties, cufflinks, and pocket squares to complete his look. His fashion choices exuded confidence and sophistication, reflecting his high social standing and refined taste.