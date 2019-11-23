Strictly's Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie has been advertising for a new husband The Strictly star hasn't spent much time with her husband

She's been supporting him week after week since he began his Strictly Come Dancing journey, but Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie appears to be struggling with the separation. Rosie has been joking about looking for a "part-time husband" because she barely sees Chris now that he is busy rehearsing for hours a day with his pro partner Karen Hauer.

Rosie is looking for a part-time husband

In October, Rosie shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories looking miserable with the song 'All By Myself' playing in the background. She captioned it: "Looking for a part-time husband. No sex, just cuddles." She then hilariously faked tears as she joked about needing some help around the house. She added: "Need to be able to move sofas and hang up picture frames."

Rosie only saw Chris for three hours in the week before Blackpool

Earlier this month, Rosie revealed that the couple had only seen each other for three hours in one week. The comedian was busier than usual preparing to perform in the ballroom at Blackpool Tower for Strictly's episode from the seaside town on Saturday 16 November. That meant he had even less time for his family, something Rosie made a point about on Instagram.

Chris and Rosie share son Robin

In a short video posted to her stories, the mum-of-one said: "Morning, it's very early. Came all the way to London, saw my husband very briefly… watched half an hour of Downton Abbey and went to bed. Now I've got up before him and I'm just wondering, what is life?" The actress and singer added a 7.13 AM timestamp to the screen alongside a gif which said "What the?!" and captioned the clip: "Saw my husband for all of three hours last night."

The couple married in 2014 and share their five-year-old son Robin. Chris' wife has been a constant support to Chris throughout his time on the show, often tearing up in the audience after his performances.

