Strictly's Neil Jones and Alex Scott get stuck together in awkward wardrobe malfunction It just didn't appear to be their night…

It's been a tough few weeks for Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones. First, he misses two live shows due to injury, and on Saturday night he ended up stuck to his partner Alex Scott. The professional dancer and Alex had an awkward entanglement during their routine, the first Argentine Tango of the series, when his microphone got caught on Alex's dress! Ever the pro, it was only once the dance had finished that viewers at home noticed anything was wrong. Poor Neil was forced to carry Alex over to speak with the judges because they were still stuck together.

"Are you stuck together?" Tess Daly asked. "Ok, we have a microphone malfunction or is it a sequin malfunction?" she added before managing to free the couple. "You're free! You're free!" she excitedly said after her handy work. Following their performance, Alex took to Twitter to explain that she and Neil did their best to carry on, despite the mishap. She tweeted: "Yes this did happen through the dance but we tried our best to carry on and still do the routine the best we could."

🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes this did happen through the dance but we tried our best to carry on and still do the routine the best we could 😘



Please vote #teamred to keep us going 😝 @Mr_NJones https://t.co/B8s7L9swe7 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) November 23, 2019

Poor Alex and Neil were stuck together

MORE: Strictly's Katya Jones has the best reaction to Neil Jones' low score

Neil took to Instagram to joke about the situation, writing on his stories: "Wow I know Argentine Tango should be passionate but that was so hot I kept getting stuck on. I hope you enjoyed our dance because I really want to keep teaching @alexscott2, I know she will keep improving. Feel free to vote."

Luckily Tess Daly was on hand to free them

MORE: A look back at Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones' relationship history – from marriage to break up

Alex and Neil scored 26 points for their routine, with Craig Revel Horwood only awarding them four points. During his critique of their performance, he said: "I thought it was very heavy and flatfooted. All the landings you were landing on a flat foot rather than going through your arch. You need to use your feet a lot more in this dance… every time you do a move it has to be loose and a reaction to what he's doing to you. I felt like you were just determined to get it done rather than relaxing your whole body. You were too tense downstairs, you need to be really loose."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.