Strictly's Neil Jones reveals what the pro dancers really do on a Sunday The British star is partnered with Alex Scott in the 2019 series

Strictly Come Dancing fans are glued to their screens on Sunday nights, as they eagerly await the results of the week’s dance-off and discover which couple have been voted out of the competition. It’s common knowledge that the Sunday results show is actually filmed on a Saturday, immediately after the live show - and now Neil Jones has revealed what the Strictly pro dancers really get up to on their day off! Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old told his 77,000 followers: "I always get asked what do the pro dancers do on a Sunday. Well I just finished next week's choreography. It's 3am and I guess I should try and get a bit of sleep #teamred."

Neil Jones is partnered with Alex Scott in the 2019 series of Strictly

Neil is partnered with pro footballer Alex Scott in the 2019 series of the show – the first time he has been paired up with a celebrity. The duo have made it to the final eight, and will be performing in Blackpool on Saturday. But this weekend, they were forced to address reports that they have drifted apart. A story had claimed that Alex prefers to dance with Kevin Clifton, with whom she was paired up with for two weeks while Neil was injured.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong hits back as ex Ant McPartlin prepares for I'm a Celeb return

"Just woke up to this news," Alex tweeted alongside an article that claimed she was "fuming" at BBC producers for pairing her with Neil again, and not Kevin. "Contrary to these reports and trying to get a headline this is not the case at all ha. I think you can see from the joy on our face last night as we danced our Jive #teamred is very happy to back together @Mr_NJones." Next to a photo of herself with Kevin and Neil, she added: "Got to admit it though, I do feel like the luckiest girl alive. Not everyone gets to dance with two amazing people on @bbcstrictly who would ever want to complain about that, lol @keviclifton is part of #teamred."

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones reveals why she won't remove her wedding ring

Neil was also quick to rubbish the report, replying to Alex's post: "Yep I started laughing when I read it this morning. As we all know happiness and positivity doesn't make headlines. Anyway who cares, we both had a great time and enjoyed every moment of that jive and that's all that matters. #teamred."

The pro footballer was paired with Kevin Clifton for two performances

Meanwhile, it was confirmed this week that Alex will be one of the seven celebrities taking part in the upcoming Strictly live tour, which kicks off in January. She will be joined by Catherine Tyldesley, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell and social media sensation Saffron Barker. The official statement read: "They will be joined by new tour host and reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the tour) and Bruno Tonioli. The line-up of professional dancers will be announced soon."