It was a mixed night for Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones and his partner Alex Scott, who performed the first Argentine Tango of the series. Despite receiving a respectable 26 points for their efforts, judge Craig Revel Horwood only awarded them four points for their routine – and no-one was more shocked than Neil's estranged wife Katya Jones. As Craig was delivering his score to the couple, Katya could be seen in the background of Neil and Alex with her hands on her head and her mouth hanging open in utter shock. Katya looked completely devastated for the couple and only managed a slight smile when judge Motsi Mabuse awarded them a seven.

Katya couldn't believe Neil scored a 4

It was quite clear that Craig wasn't going to be handing out a huge score to the couple. During his critique of their performance, he said: "I thought it was very heavy and flatfooted. All the landings you were landing on a flat foot rather than going through your arch. You need to use your feet a lot more in this dance… every time you do a move it has to be loose and a reaction to what he's doing to you. I felt like you were just determined to get it done rather than relaxing your whole body. You were too tense downstairs, you need to be really loose."

Alex and Neil performed the first Argentine Tango of the series

MORE: A look back at Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones' relationship history – from marriage to break up

Despite their split in August, Katya and Neil have proved time and time again that they're still the best of friends. When the 17th season of Strictly kicked off in September, Katya, 30, shared a hilarious photo of the Strictly professionals posing for photos, and sprawled across the front row was Neil, 37. Katya cheekily added an arrow pointing at Neil and added the caption: "Typical."

That same month, Katya shared another photo of herself and Neil having fun. Taking to Instagram, Katya uploaded a snap of Neil lifting her up on the Strictly stage and added the caption: "Jumping into the new week like! Have a sparkling one everyone!"

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones looks unrecognisable in new photo with Luba Mushtuk

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.