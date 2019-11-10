Strictly's Neil Jones and Alex Scott address reports that footballer 'prefers' to dance with Kevin Clifton Kevin stepped in for Neil when the latter was injured for two weeks

Strictly Come Dancing fan favourites Neil Jones and Alex Scott were forced to address rumours that they have drifted apart. A report published over the weekend claimed that Alex prefers to dance with Kevin Clifton, who she was paired up with for two weeks while Neil was injured, and that she feels she and Kevin have more "chemistry" on the dance floor.

But on Sunday, the former footballer and pro dancer Neil took to Twitter and Instagram to quash the claims. "Just woke up to this news," Alex tweeted alongside an article that claimed she was "fuming" at BBC producers for pairing her with Neil again, and not Kevin. "Contrary to these reports and trying to get a headline this is not the case at all ha. I think you can see from the joy on our face last night as we danced our Jive #teamred is very happy to back together @Mr_NJones."

Both Neil and Alex responded to the report on social media

Next to a photo of herself with Kevin and Neil, she added: "Got to admit it though, I do feel like the luckiest girl alive. Not everyone gets to dance with two amazing people on @bbcstrictly who would ever want to complain about that, lol @keviclifton is part of #teamred."

Neil was also quick to rubbish the report, replying to Alex's post: "Yep I started laughing when I read it this morning. As we all know happiness and positivity doesn't make headlines. Anyway who cares, we both had a great time and enjoyed every moment of that jive and that's all that matters. #teamred."

The judges awarded the pair 31 points out of 40 for their jive

Neil was forced to take two weeks off the show after sustaining an injury during rehearsals, during which time he was replaced by fellow fan favourite, Kevin. But on Saturday evening, the flame-haired pro was back on the dance floor with his celebrity partner Alex and the pair opened the show with a jive to Let's Twist Again by Chubby Checker. The judges awarded the pair an impressive 31 points out of 40.

