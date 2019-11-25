Jacqueline Jossa has won over a legion of new fans thanks to her appearance on I'm A Celebrity. But one viewer isn't totally convinced – and that's James Jordan. Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, former Strictly star James wrote: "I'm normally a great judge of character, I don't know if it's just me but I feel Jacqueline is acting the whole time on @imacelebrity. Everything she does seems a little fake & trying to be what she thinks the public want to see. Only my opinion guys." James' controversial comment was met with mixed reactions; some fans agreed with the outspoken star, with one writing: "I agree with you. She cries before every trial and then goes in and doesn't care." Others, however, came to Jacqueline's defence. "I admire her. She's terrified but just gets on with it. I think I'd be the same," one wrote. Another added: "Sorry. Don't agree. Really like her. Brave girl."

The tweet didn't go unnoticed by Jacqueline's friends and family – including husband Dan Osborne. "Coming from someone who is married to her and lives with her, she isn't being fake at all mate & she isn't acting…" he replied. "She is dramatic and can be emotional but she would say that herself… but fake, ABSOLUTELY not." Jacqueline’' mum Selina also replied to James' post. "@The_JamesJordan normally I agree with your opinion and will probably still after this," she said. "Believe me when I say our girl is not acting or fake, she's been like this all her life. I should know, I'm her mum. Trust me if you ever meet her you'll see…"

It comes after both Dan and Selina pleaded with I'm A Celeb viewers to stop voting for the 27-year-old star to do Bushtucker Trials. "It's a lot for her," Selina told the Mirror. "I think she has proven herself, so they could vote for someone else. There are trials where they all take part and she is doing them as well as the other ones. She needs a little break."