Jacqueline Jossa's mum has made a public plea to I'm A Celebrity fans, asking them to stop voting for the TV star. Selina Jossa has urged viewers to give the 27-year-old a "break" after watching her daughter endure a series of gruesome Bushtucker Trials. "It's a lot for her," Selina told the Mirror. "I think she has proven herself, so they could vote for someone else. There are trials where they all take part and she is doing them as well as the other ones. She needs a little break." Perhaps surprisingly, Selina even blamed herself for Jacqueline's ordeal. "It is partly my fault because we have got a really big family in Ireland and I think they all keep voting for her because I told them to at the start," she shared.

Jacqueline Jossa pictured with her mum Selina

Selina's comments echo those recently made by Jacqueline's husband Dan Osborne, with whom she shares two daughters, Ella, four, and one-year-old Mia. The former TOWIE star, who married Jacqueline in 2015, told fans on Instagram: "I know I said to you all vote for Jac because she ain't here to change light bulbs. I didn't mean every single trial! Give her a break now. Come on…"

Jacqueline has certainly impressed viewers with her bravery on the show. And on Sunday's episode she addressed the issue of the public votes. "You worry, 'Why are people voting for me', there's only so much you can do. I hope I don't break,” she confessed. "I've just realised I really care what other people think of me. I didn't think I cared that much, but being in here I've realised how much I do."

Jacqueline has endured a number of difficult trials since entering the jungle

Despite the new series having only been on for a week, Jacqueline has already faced a number of difficult trials. She took part in Sunday's live group trial along with the rest of camp, having also tackled the Crevice of Cruelty alongside Ian Wright. Just one day earlier, she was sent to the Jailhouse where she was covered in bugs, and also bravely faced Snake Hotel, where she had to find stars and keys all the while surrounded by pythons.