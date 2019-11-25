Dan Osborne has asked I'm a Celebrity viewers to give his wife Jacqueline Jossa a break on the show after she was voted to once again take on a Bushtucker trial at the weekend. Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday night, Dan said: "Episode's just finished. I know Jac'll be buzzing that she's got her luxury item, her pillow with pictures of the kids and that's on there and everything, she'll like that. But I know I said to you all, 'Vote for Jac, because she ain't in there to change lightbulbs'. I didn't mean, like, every single trial! Give her a break now, come on!"

Dan asked fans to stop voting for Jacqueline

He continued: "But she keeps smashing them all, so she's worried about it, but she'll smash it. She'll keep proving everyone! And she's doing it with Ian Wright as well, which is good. He'll look after her. Let her do this one and just give her a break, please, because she's getting upset now, and it ain't nice. But she'll be good, smash it, get all the stars, go back and have a nice dinner." After initially shaking after spotting a spider, Jacqueline did indeed do a good job on Sunday night's trial, managing to win all 12 stars with the help of Ian.

That being said, she struggled with the idea of having to do another trial, and broke down into tears while hugging her pillow ahead of the challenge. Dan filmed himself watching her trial, saying: "I'd get claustrophobic in there... doing good though! Keep it going! This one is very intense... Do you know what? Smashed every task! This is well out of her comfort zone, like massively, and she's giving it [her all]. When there's a competition she'll do it! She might be an emotional person… but she's getting it done every time, that's what counts!"

