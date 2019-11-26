The BBC have treated us to the first clip from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, and it has already has everything that we love about the original series! The show, which will air on Christmas Day this year, has returned after a ten-year hiatus, and was once again penned by James Corden and Ruth Jones. In the new clip, Uncle Bryn appears to be making Christmas dinner for the whole family, and is in panicking as he realises that the table hasn't been set.

Using a walkie talkie (classic Bryn), he says: "Gwen, Jason, anyone! The table should have been set 37 minutes ago and the plates are still at Stacey's!" He then drops some of the food, causing Stacey and Nessa to come and see what the commotion is all about. Sitting on the kitchen floor, he says: "Stacey, will you kindly inform everyone that dinner will be ever so slightly delayed?" Fans were unsurprisingly delighted by the first look clip, with one writing: "THE LEVEL OF EXCITEMENT I HAVE FOR THIS, OMG!" Another added: "I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the trailer of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is the best thing that’s happened all year. I feel very very strongly about this."

Uncle Bryn is making Christmas dinner - and it isn't going well

The cast also shared a first look photo of the Christmas special which showed them all enjoying a drink at the local pub. James recently opened up about the upcoming show to Radio Times, admitting that he and Ruth were forced to rewrite it. "We’d written about 40 pages, and we sat and we read it – and we both went, ‘This just isn’t good enough,' he explained. "It doesn’t feel like the show. It doesn’t feel like it’s right... We just stopped for the day. I think Ruth went out with [her husband] David, and I sort of just moped around here. Then all of us had dinner, and we agreed at the very least to talk about what might be wrong with it."

