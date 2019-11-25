BBC One's new series, The War of the Worlds, has had a mixed response from viewers since it aired on mid-November, but the second episode of the sci-fi series was panned by fans on Twitter, who described the instalment as dull. Taking to the social media network to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "Bit annoyed with how BBC’s #TheWarOfTheWorlds is turning out. Some things done brilliantly - the Tripods, heat ray, black smoke. But why all the lovey drama? Why have key moments/facts been changed or left out? Why all these made up flash forwards? Less snogging more fighting!"

Fans criticised the latest episode

Another person added: "How did the BBC manage to turn such an iconic sci fi story into this dull as dishwasher melodrama." A third person tweeted: "The War of the Worlds is honestly one of the worst things the BBC have done, yet I can't bring myself to turn it off. Mainly due to see how bad it can get." Another viewer had an issue with the look of the alien robots in the show, with one person tweeting: "Appreciate they're doing something a little different with this version of #TheWarOfTheWorlds but why they couldn't just have a cylinder with a screwtop, and Martians that look like this, I will never know... Jeff Wayne's musical version will always be the best adaptation."

Are you enjoying the episode?

The series, which stars Rafe Spall and Eleanor Tomlinson, follows a recently married couple in Victorian England who must fight for survival after Martians invade the world. Based on the 1897 novel by HG Wells, it is considered to be one of the earliest published sci-fi novels. Speaking about the show director Craig Viveiros said: "HG Wells' seminal novel has been adapted for the screen many times, but it’s always had a contemporary (and American) setting. This is the first version to be set in London and [its environs] during the Edwardian period."

