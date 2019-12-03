This is why Oti Mabuse won't be dancing with Kelvin Fletcher during the Strictly live tour The Emmerdale actor will be paired with Janette Manrara

It has been announced that Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher will be performing with Janette Manrara when Strictly Come Dancing's live tour kicks off in the new year, and it's because the actor's current dance partner, Oti Mabuse, will be busy working on another show – The Greatest Dancer. The BBC One dance show will return to screens in January 2020, and it's already shaping up to be a fantastic season, with the brilliant Todrick Hall joining as a judge alongside Oti, Cheryl Cole and Matthew Morrison, who are also Dance Captains.

Oti and Kelvin impressed the judges on Saturday night's Musical Week, performing the American Smooth to Gaston, and earning themselves an impressive 39 points from the judges. So impressive, in fact, that doting dad Kelvin could barely keep his cool when he was awarded his first ten from judge Motsi Mabuse. When Motsi revealed that she would be awarding the couple the highest score achievable, the soap actor let out an audible yelp and could be seen jumping up and down.

After hearing the results from the judges, Kelvin and Oti went backstage to talk about their score. "Ah, that was amazing! That was so amazing!" Kelvin exclaimed. "I was getting quite emotional after I've finished, I don't know why. I was feeling so relaxed before the dance and then I wanted to give a real performance character wise, and it was just really overwhelming. And those marks at the end, it was just amazing."

But it wasn't all smooth sailing for the pair. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old revealed to his fans that he'd got carried away with his spray tan ahead of Saturday's performance, leaving him much darker than expected. He hilariously explained: "Oh yeah, I've had a spray tan as well. I went dark, I double-dipped."

