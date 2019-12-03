Janette Manrara had some exciting news to share with Strictly fans on Tuesday. The pro dancer, who competed in the 2019 series with Will Bayley, has confirmed that she is joining the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, along with celeb contestant Kelvin Fletcher. Announcing the news on Instagram, 36-year-old Janette wrote: "So excited to announce that I will be joining the @strictlycomedancinglive tour w/ @kelvinfletcher! @otimabuse and him have been absolutely INCREDIBLE to watch this series so this will be an absolute privilege for me! Make sure you come check us out! And don’t forget to watch one of my faves @otimabuse on @greatestdancer in January & February of 2020." Kelvin was quick to comment on the post, joking that he was used to being treated a certain way by his dance partner. "@otimabuse buys me lunch every day, puts make-up on me and even let's me take the warm up. So no pressure yeah?" he wrote.

Janette and Emmerdale star Kelvin join an impressive line-up on the live tour. The other couples taking part in the event are Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe, Neil Jones and Alex Scott, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, Katya Jones and Mike Bushell, AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker, and Graziani Di Prima and Emma Barton. The tour itself will be hosted by Stacey Dooley, who famously won the 2018 series with now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton, with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli back as judges.

Meanwhile, the 2019 series of Strictly is really hotting up with just four couples left in the competition; Chris Ramsay and Karen Hauer, Emma Barton and Anton du Beke, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse. The Strictly final will take place on 14 December – instead of the usual Sunday night results show, the winners will be announced on Saturday at the end of the programme.

