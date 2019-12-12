Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women are cancelled on Friday – find out why The ITV daytime stars are getting an extra-long weekend

Lorraine Kelly is getting a rare day off on Friday, as her show's daily broadcast has been cancelled and replaced with an extended episode of Good Morning Britain. Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid will be on air from 6am until 9:25am with full analysis of the election results as they come in, and will reveal who has been voted prime minister.

The 60-year-old is not the only ITV Daytime presenter who will be enjoying an extra-long weekend; ITV's election coverage will run live throughout the morning until 2pm, with Julie Etchingham presenting a special programme analysing the results and predicting the likely shape of the government.

Lorraine Kelly's show has been cancelled on Friday

It means that This Morning – typically presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on Fridays – won't return until Monday, along with Loose Women, which usually has stars including Christine Lampard and Nadia Sawalha on the panel.

Thursday not only marked the last episode of This Morning for the week, but also Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's last day presenting the show in 2019. The presenting duo will enjoy an extended Christmas break until the New Year, with Phillip confirming that Ruth and Eamonn will be standing in for them next week.

Loose Women has also been replaced with ITV's election coverage

Without her early alarm to wake her up on Friday, Lorraine revealed that she was planning to stay up all night watching the election results, following a night in viewing Beauty and the Beast and Star Trek. Sharing a clip of her evening entertainment on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: "And now I'm watching THIS!! #startrek- I ADORE #spock – my first crush. Getting ready to be up all night watching #election results. Who else?????"

