Why there is no This Morning or Loose Women today

It looks like Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and the Loose Women ladies can enjoy a day off as both This Morning and the popular panel show have been cancelled to make way for the Rugby World Cup. The match, which kicked off at 8.15am, is between Scotland and Russia, and is being held at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Japan.

The pair will be back on Thursday

We hope that the pair's day off will be more successful than their last day off, which saw poor Holly have to spend her rare free morning off dealing with her wayward cat, Bluebell. She responded to her close friend Fearne Cotton, who wrote on Instagram on Thursday: "Who needs sleep anyway? Cat s*** on the kitchen floor again. Thursday I'm coming for ya," to which Holly replied: "Mine too… then she went for the double and whilst the kids were eating breakfast she vomited next to the table!... #winning."

Loose Woman has also been cancelled

Instead, we imagine Holly will be spending some quality time with her three children, Harry, Chester and Belle. She previously opened up about balancing her work and home life, telling HELLO! magazine: "If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that." She added: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that."

Meanwhile, Phillip hasn't revealed what he will be up to on his day off, but was chatting to fans on Twitter on Tuesday evening after discovering that he and Holly had featured on the US chat show, The Wendy Williams Show. After a fan shared a snap of the show with him to let him know they were discussing him on the show, he replied: "Lol! Why?" The fan responded: "I'm just watching Wendy now and saw it and was gonna tweet you. She was talking about yours and Holly's comment about JLO & the cookies & milk demands etc. (btw Wendy was on your side - she was nice about you two)."

