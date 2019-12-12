Loose Women are known for tackling important issues that are affecting society, and on Thursday Christine Lampard was close to tears during an emotional discussion about elderly lonely people. The mother-of-one opened up about an encounter she had with an elderly lady in a supermarket, where she had helped her with her shopping. "I could have just given her a cheque, she was so grateful," she said. Thinking about how many elderly people are on their own, she said: "I'm actually going to cry." At the moment, Coronation Street is highlighting the loneliness that many older people face, with Rita Sullivan finding herself alone over the Christmas period. "Stories like that are so important," Christine reflected as they discussed the storyline. Nadia Sawalha added: "She [Rita] has people so it's easier to imagine a person who has nobody. But someone who appears to have family and friends – it's trickier to imagine."

Christine Lampard was emotional talking about elderly lonely people

Christine is a much-loved member of Loose Women and is known for her caring nature. Frank Lampard's wife was unable to attend Stacey Solomon's birthday celebrations last weekend, and to make up for her absence, she sent her friends bottles of champagne to enjoy during their meal. Nadia shared a video on Instagram of them all sitting down in a restaurant as they found out about Christine's gesture. "Thanks Christine, although we would rather have you here," she said.

MORE: Best photos of starstruck celebrities meeting royals

Christine with husband Frank Lampard

Doting mum Christine enjoys nothing more than spending time with her one-year-old daughter Patricia when she isn't working on Loose Women or Lorraine – which she presents during the holidays when Lorraine Kelly is off. While she keeps Patricia out of the spotlight, the star recently opened up about her little girl during an appearance on Lorraine, where she revealed that her daughter is taking after her dad Frank. She said: "He [Frank] is a very good hands-on dad. He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

READ: Eamonn Holmes asks fans for unusual request involving him and Ruth Langsford

The star also showered Frank's older daughters, Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with praise. Frank, 41, shares his two older girls with former fiancée Elen Rivas and Christine told Lorraine that she doesn't know what she'd do without them: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.