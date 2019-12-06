philip schofield

Phillip Schofield forced to address criticism after Boris Johnson interview

The This Morning host caused outrage on Twitter

Aisha Nozari

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been criticised for their treatment of Boris Johnson during an interview on This Morning. The hosts – who gave Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a stern grilling – approached the Prime Minister with a much more jovial tone, and even posed for a selfie with the Conservative party leader, causing outrage among viewers. Phillip, 57, tweeted in response: "Can I point out that if Mr Corbyn had asked for a selfie, we would have happily obliged."

 

After the interview aired, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment. One wrote: "Please. Where's the grilling you gave Jeremy Corbyn? @schofe and @hollywills should be ashamed of themselves after that interview. And then to have a selfie, really? Is that good interview technique?"

Phillip addressed the criticism on Twitter

Another added: "Wow! The other day I saw news reports with Phillip Schofield screaming at Jeremy Corbyn – whom I'm not a fan of myself – and today he's posing for a selfie with Boris Johnson like a schoolgirl with a crush!"

One Twitter user, who criticised the hosts' approach, but admitted that they hadn't watched the ITV show, tweeted: "I don't watch This Morning, but from what I'm reading a very biased interview. Disappointed." Philip took the opportunity to respond to the complaint, firing back: "Perhaps it's better to judge if you had actually watched."

The night before the interview, the This Morning team were celebrating the festive season at a work party, and Phillip was so hungover during the show that he was forced to lie down in a bed meant for dogs. Live on air, Holly, 38, revealed: "We had our This Morning Christmas party last night. It got a little on the messy side." 

As he lay in the dog bed, the mother-of-three was left to host alone, telling Phillip: "Yeah I'll do this… you have a little lie down in the dog house."

