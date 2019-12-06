Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been criticised for their treatment of Boris Johnson during an interview on This Morning. The hosts – who gave Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a stern grilling – approached the Prime Minister with a much more jovial tone, and even posed for a selfie with the Conservative party leader, causing outrage among viewers. Phillip, 57, tweeted in response: "Can I point out that if Mr Corbyn had asked for a selfie, we would have happily obliged."

After the interview aired, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment. One wrote: "Please. Where's the grilling you gave Jeremy Corbyn? @schofe and @hollywills should be ashamed of themselves after that interview. And then to have a selfie, really? Is that good interview technique?"

Can I point out that if Mr Corbyn had asked for a selfie, we would have happily obliged. — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) December 5, 2019

Phillip addressed the criticism on Twitter

Another added: "Wow! The other day I saw news reports with Phillip Schofield screaming at Jeremy Corbyn – whom I'm not a fan of myself – and today he's posing for a selfie with Boris Johnson like a schoolgirl with a crush!"

One Twitter user, who criticised the hosts' approach, but admitted that they hadn't watched the ITV show, tweeted: "I don't watch This Morning, but from what I'm reading a very biased interview. Disappointed." Philip took the opportunity to respond to the complaint, firing back: "Perhaps it's better to judge if you had actually watched."

The night before the interview, the This Morning team were celebrating the festive season at a work party, and Phillip was so hungover during the show that he was forced to lie down in a bed meant for dogs. Live on air, Holly, 38, revealed: "We had our This Morning Christmas party last night. It got a little on the messy side."

As he lay in the dog bed, the mother-of-three was left to host alone, telling Phillip: "Yeah I'll do this… you have a little lie down in the dog house."

