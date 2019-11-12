ITV announces major changes to This Morning, Lorraine and Loose Women Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are among the stars impacted…

It's all change over at ITV. The broadcaster has announced a brand new schedule for its morning TV shows, which will impact fan favourites including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Lorraine Kelly and the Loose Women ladies. The changes will be implemented from 6 January 2020, when Good Morning Britain – hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid - will extend for an extra half an hour to run from 6am until 9am, Monday to Friday. As such Lorraine will be moved to 9am, followed at 10am by This Morning, which is also being extended by 30 minutes. Loose Women will then air at 12.30, ending at 1.30pm.

GMB, hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, has been impacted by the changes

Confirming the new changes, Emma Gormley – Managing Director of ITV Daytime – said: "The ITV daytime teams consists of the very best on screen and off screen talent in the business, enabling us to set the agenda from early morning until the afternoon, as we pass the baton from show to show. We can't wait to bring our audiences an even greater abundance of personalities, surprises, warmth and humour and a bigger and better schedule for 2020."

Kevin Lygo, ITV Director of Television, added: "Live television is at the core of what ITV does and what we bring to viewers. Our new schedule presents the opportunity to engage with our audience throughout the first part of each day, with some of the most well-known shows on television, in a way that no other channel does."