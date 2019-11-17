Caroline Flack has a travel nightmare as she heads to Cape Town to film Winter Love Island

It's almost time for Love Island to return to our screens, and while this is an exciting idea for fans of the TV series, host Caroline Flack appears to have had a bad start to filming the new winter series. In an Instagram, she posed against the backdrop of a white sandy beach, writing: "Tomorrow we go to Cape Town to start the promo for @loveisland series 6... say whattttttttt".

But her journey to South Africa wasn't as smooth as expected, and she posted a series of updates to her Instagram Stories documenting her nightmare journey. The Strictly Come Dancing winner was all dressed up with nowhere to go, wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a matching jumper with her blonde hair in two long plaits. In one image, she reclined on a sofa with a glass of wine in her hand with the caption: "flight delay." We've all experienced the dreaded wait at the airport, whether it's for a connecting flight or due to a delay. And Caroline appeared to entertain herself the same way the rest of us would in her situation - by napping! She showed her 2.3 million followers a photo of her lying face down on the couch, before pulling her leg up by her ear in the classic Victoria Beckham pose which she captioned: "I'm awake!"

Unfortunately, her journey didn't end well. After all that waiting, there was even more bad news for the 40-year-old as she wrote: "flight got cancelled...on way home...basically had a night out at Gatwick airport." Not letting the travel issues dampen her spirits, she said: "Could be worse" and "trying to see the positives." She continued to joke that the travel issues may impact the upcoming season, stating: "In other news...how am I going to get to Cape Town to film the Love Island advert."

Between filming the series in South Africa and being back in the UK at the weekends for Aftersun, she has a busy travel schedule coming up. She recently told The Metro: "It's a long old flight just to do that walking. It's a 13 hour flight and I'm coming back and forth the whole time!" We just hope she doesn't have any more travel problems, we don't know what we'd do without her holiday fashion inspiration.

