Ahead of this year's Strictly Come Dancing final, 2014 winner Caroline Flack has opened up about her time on the show. The Love Island host described the partnerships formed on the BBC series like "being in a relationship". She explained that working with a professional dancer and being in a couple led to her falling victim to the infamous Strictly curse as she broke up with then-boyfriend Jack Street during her stint.

Caroline - who won the popular show in 2014 with Pasha Kovalev - reflected on the time-consuming training schedule during her appearance on Tuesday's It Takes Two. "It's never just about one person. Being in a Strictly couple is like being in a relationship," she shared. "You have to have all those same traits. It's a partnership."

Quickly clarifying what she meant, Caroline added: "Let me finish that before it goes anywhere else… You have the trust, honesty, communication. Get rid of the romantic bit. You don't do it on your own."

The TV star was joined by 2004 champion Jill Halfpenny and 2009 winner Chris Hollins as she discussed the importance of "trust and communication" between the celebrity contestants and the professional dancers. Heaping praise on Pasha, who is now married to his 2013 partner Rachel Riley, Caroline continued: "I would never have been able to do it without Pasha. If you get that right partner it works."

"Being in a Strictly couple is like being in a relationship," said Caroline

Meanwhile, not only did they win, Caroline and Pasha were the first couple of the series to receive a perfect score in the semi-finals, followed by an additional three perfect scores in the final which gave them a perfect total of 120, a record not yet matched in the show's history.

