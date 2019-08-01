Winter Love Island applications are OPEN – and here's how to apply Roll on January!

Love Island 2019 has only just crowned Amber and Greg as its winners – and each a cool £25,000 richer – but the search is already on for new contestants hoping to find 'the one' to appear in the winter version of the show, which is coming to our TV screens in January 2020! ITV announced last month that as well as our usual summer fix, the show will also broadcast a winter version, taking place in a luxury villa in South Africa. Caroline Flack and voiceover funnyman Iain Sterling are set to return, but they need a new bunch of islanders – and that's where you can come in.

Amber and Greg won the show after only 12 days as a couple

Applications for the show are already open and will close on 30 November this year - although the closing date may be extended at their "discretion". A statement from ITV reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the winter sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

MORE: Have Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy already split?

The statement also drops a few clues that the show will indeed start in January as it includes the stipulation that contestants "must be exclusively available to participate in the programme for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks from January 2020." You must also hold a valid passport from 1 December until 30 June and "be eligible to travel to the programme destinations we specify." To be considered for the show, you must be aged 18 or over and hold no affiliation with ITV or its partners. To apply, click here!

Tommy and Molly-Mae placed second in Love Island 2019

MORE: Love Island's Maura finally meets Curtis' brother, Strictly's AJ Pritchard - find out his reaction!

Last month, ITV announced that Love Island will be broadcast twice a year thanks to its "record-breaking" fifth series. Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule. Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.