The creators of the popular Netflix show Daybreak, which premiered on the streaming service earlier this year, has confirmed that the dark comedy will not be returning for a second season. Co-creator Aron Coleite shared a statement on Twitter with the caption: "I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you!"

The statement read: "We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We’re so sorry we couldn’t share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you. Thank you for picking up what we put down, for running with it in all of your amazing, weird, monstrous ways and for being such an important part of this show and our experience making it. No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you. But we’re so grateful to have gotten to bring it this far."

The show, starring Matthew Broderick, follows a group of high school students who create tribes after a nuclear bomb wipes out most of the adult population or turns them into zombie-like creatures. Based on a comic book series of the same name, the series was well received by fans who expressed their disappointment at the news. One person wrote: "That's a real shame. You guys were telling a very fresh, different type of story & it's often difficult to find a big enough audience for that kind of thing right out of the gate, but damned if y'all didn't give it everything you could & produce something truly worth treasuring." Another person added: "No! That’s so upsetting. I am so sorry that you don’t get to continue your stunning vision for the show and that we don’t get to enjoy it more. It was such a pleasure getting to discover the world of Daybreak and I’m really excited about what you will be involved in next."

