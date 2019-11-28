Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise following the news that the popular Netflix show Mystery Science Theatre 3000 had been cancelled after just two series. The series, which follows a host and his robot friends as they watch a different film in every episode, had a cult following, and the show's star Jonah Ray Rodriguez took to Twitter to announce that it wouldn't be returning to Netflix. Referencing the other shows that Netflix has cancelled, he wrote: "So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day at a Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts)."

He continued: "We don’t know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive. From Comedy Central to SyFy. Then kept alive by RIFFTRAX & Cinematic Titanic. whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true."

Fans were hugely disappointed, with one writing: "Argh, this sucks, sorry man. You did great stuff with the show!" Another added: "Such a bummer, I’ve watched and rewatched the new seasons more than anything lately. You really brought it." People also shared stories about what the show meant to them, with one writing: "No word of a lie, watching the new eps of MST3K on Netflix were some of the happiest times I had while recovering from cancer surgery." The show's creator Joel Hodgson also wrote about the show's cancellation, explaining: "It's not the end of MST3K, It's just the end of the first chapter of bringing back MST3K."

