Netflix's Sex Education season two return date confirmed – and it's sooner than you think! Sex Education season two is nearly here - and the plot is as risque as you might expect

The immensely popular show Sex Education is nearly back for season two – and we can't wait to see what the pupils of Moordale Secondary (and their parents) get up to next! Season two of the hit Netflix show will return on Friday 17 January 2020 with eight episodes. The show follows Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who is constantly embarrassed by his mother Jean, who happens to be a sex therapist. In season one, Otis and his friend Maeve began a sex clinic at school after Otis realises that thanks to his mother, he has a wealth of knowledge on the topic.

Gillian Anderson plays Jean

In season two, late bloomer Otis has to get his urges in check while spending more time with his girlfriend, Ola, all the while trying to be friends with his once-romantic interest, Maeve. That's not to mention that there has been a Chlamydia outbreak at the school, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school. The series will also welcome some new kids, who will challenge the status quo.

Are you looking forward to season two?

Speaking to HELLO! about what to expect from the new series, Alistair Petrie said: "[The read through] was brilliant, really funny and that same sort of sense of humanity that the show has. I generally loved doing it and watching it. We start shooting in about four weeks and the machine happily rolls on. It's just the most gorgeous show, I love doing it [and have an] enormous sense of privilege."

READ: Fans complain about Sunday night's The War of the Worlds – find out why

Chatting about the show's American 80's style aesthetic, despite being set in the modern day UK, he added: "It's very nonspecific – it's a kind of homage to some of the John Hughes film of the 80s - the music and the cultural references - it exists in its own bubble. It's rather fantastic. It wasn't done to appeal to the American market. Let's make its own bubble, and let's actually make it our own thing. There is a consistency to that. They have referred to phones and apps and stuff - for the odd person it jars and for most people they know it's a bubble."