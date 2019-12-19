The air date for the winter edition of Love Island has been revealed, and we are so excited for the new group of singletons to find love in the villa – this time in South Africa! The popular ITV show announced the air date on Twitter, writing: "Inflatables at the ready... we’re back on January 12th!" Fans were quick to discuss how much they were looking forward to it, with one writing: "The 12th!!!! Buzzing with that I'm not on night shift," while another added: "Time to waste two more months of our lives."

Amber won the last series

The series is currently without a presenter after Caroline Flack quit the show ahead of the new series. The TV presenter was arrested in mid-December for actual bodily harm, and released a statement which read: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

The winter edition will be released in January

She continued: "However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town." Finally, the 40-year-old thanked her fans, adding: "And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding... please know that I see them... and my boyfriend Lewis... I love you."

