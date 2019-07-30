Love Island's Ovie teases future film career Find out what Ovie might get up to after Love Island!

We think it's safe to say that Ovie Soko was THE fan favourite on 2019's Love Island, and it looks like we might be seeing plenty more of him - at the cinema! Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Ovie revealed that he would love to be the new James Bond! Laughing, he said: "If Idris Elba doesn't get the part, call me up and I am more than interested!"

Ovie made third place on Love Island with India

He added that his height might be a bit of an issue for 007, joking: "I might be a bit tall for the role though, but I don't know, we'll see!" The contestant, who was known for his relaxed nature in the villa, also revealed that he didn't get stressed out about anything during his time on the show, explaining: "We're in a huge villa, in the sunshine, in the middle of Spain. I didn't have anything to worry about." He also spoke about Amber and Greg winning the show, saying: "I'm glad that Amber and Greg won. Anyone who would have won, there are no losers at that stage... when the family came in... it was such an emotional day. All positive emotions."

Ovie opened up about playing 007

Fellow Love Island finalist Maura had a very different opinion to Ovie, and revealed that she thought that Molly-Mae and Tommy should have won the series. She explained: "Yes [they should have won] because it is Love Island and they have found love, yes!" She added: "You know what, I'm not going to lie, I was shocked. I love Greg and Amber to bits but it's Love Island. Molly and Tommy have found love, it's genuine love. It was their shot, I thought they had it in the bag!"

