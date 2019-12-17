Caroline Flack quits Love Island following arrest

Caroline Flack has stepped down from her role as the Love Island presenter just a few days after her arrest for actual bodily harm on Friday. Confirming the news on her Instagram stories, Caroline wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

Caroline released a statement following her decision

She continued: "However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town." Finally, the 40-year-old thanked her fans, adding: "And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding... please know that I see them... and my boyfriend Lewis... I love you."

A spokesperson for Caroline previously confirmed to PA news that she had been arrested in a statement which read: "We confirm that police attended Caroline's home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons." The TV presenter, who is also known for previously presenting The Xtra Factor and I'm a Celebrity's Extra Camp, will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on December 23. Her partner, Lewis Burton, posted a message supporting her on his Instagram stories, writing: "I'm tired of the lies and the abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt, this is someone's life. I have not signed any NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."

