Maura reveals she thinks Tommy and Molly-Mae should have WON Love Island

Eagle-eyed fans of Love Island were quick to comment on Maura's look of shock when Amber and Greg won the series on Monday night, and the reality show star has now revealed why she looked so surprised by the result. Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Maura admitted that she thought that Tommy and Molly-Mae "had it in the bag".

She said: "You know what, I'm not going to lie, I was shocked. I love Greg and Amber to bits but it's Love Island. Molly and Tommy have found love, it's genuine love. It was their shot, I thought they had it in the bag!" She added that she thought Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won overall instead of Amber and Greg, explaining: "Yes [they should have won] because it is Love Island and they have found love, yes!"

Curtis and Maura, who came in fourth place on the popular show, joked about joining Strictly Come Dancing as their next project. Complimenting Maura's dancing skills, Curtis said: "Maura is an incredible dancer... if you went on that show, you'd be incredible." She added: "Dancing is always something I've wanted to do but where I live, we don't have those opportunities," before joking that she thought that she and Curtis could win the series, saying: "Why not! You've got to have a winner!" Amber previously opened up about winning the show, saying: "I think the journey I went on and what I went through, I think that people could relate to that, a lot of people could relate. Then Greg came in and was such a gent is what brought us [to win]... It's been a wild journey."

