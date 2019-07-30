Love Island winner Amber reacts to Michael being back with Joanna Michael and Joanna were reportedly spotted kissing at a festival

Amber Gill has responded to rumours that Michael has reunited with Joanna following his exit from Love Island, describing the situation as "weird". Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters following her win on the popular reality show, Amber opened up about hearing that Michael and Joanna were back together. She said: "Are they together? Am I surprised by that? Yeah! I think that, I don't really know, I didn't really see much of their relationship, I avoided watching it. Michael definitely tried getting back with me so it's a bit weird but I don't want to say too much."

Amber won Love Island with Greg

Michael and Joanna were spotted kissing at London's Kisstory on the Common festival in July. However, the latter took to Instagram stories to deny that they were kissing, saying: "I just want to make a point, we weren't kissing. He was saying something in my ear and I found it funny. I can't remember what it was."

Amber spoke about her relationship with Michael

In the show, although Michael told Amber he still had feelings for her, Amber went ahead and chose Greg in the recoupling. Speaking about why she thought that she and Greg eventually won the series, Amber explained: "I think the journey I went on and what I went through, I think that people could relate to that, a lot of people could relate. Then Greg came in and was such a gent is what brought us [to win]... It's been a wild journey." Greg added: "My girl Amber smashed it the whole way. She's been in since the first day and she's had an incredible journey and I'm just glad I could come in and put a smile back on her face and now we're together."

