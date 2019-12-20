Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has given a cryptic clue about the upcoming sixth season – and it has left us seriously confused! The screenwriter shared a snap of a packet of Arnott's Tim Tams, an Australian biscuit, and wrote: "#LineofDuty Series 6 Plot Clue No. 1." Of course, fans were quick to speculate what it could mean, with one writing: "Steve's going to leave the force and set up a biscuit company?" Another added: "Clearly this will be taking him to Australia for some kind of filming."

The hint is focused on Steve Arnott

The show is hopefully returning in 2020, and it was recently revealed that Kelly Macdonald has joined the cast as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder. Speaking about Kelly's arrival, Jed said: "We're honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in Series 6 of Line of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced."

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: "We’re delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six. She’s one of the UK’s most versatile actors and we’re excited for viewers to see what Jed’s scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line of Duty team."

Martin Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott, also recently opened up about what to expect from the upcoming series, and told Radio Times: "I need to wait to read the scripts, but from everything I've seen and what I've been told, it's very exciting where it's going next year." Season five, which aired in early 2019, saw Ted Hastings under suspicion as the true identity of 'H', a corrupt senior police officer.

