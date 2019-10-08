Line of Duty creator has revealed HUGE news for season six Fingers crossed that Line of Duty is back on our screens soon!

Are you missing your weekly instalment of Line of Duty? Fortunately for fans of the show, you might not have to wait quite as long as you thought you would for the new season six! While there was a two-year wait between seasons four and five of the hit police procedural drama, the show's creator Jed Mercurio has revealed that the new series will be back next year instead of 2021.

Season six could be out as soon as 2020

Chatting to Radio Times, he said: "I would hope it's sometime in 2020, next year. But that's not something that we're able to confirm." Speaking about beginning filming the new series, he added: "That's something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can't confirm everything until things are in place."

The show often keeps viewers on their toes due to Jed's carefree attitude when it comes to killing off characters, and the screenwriter recently opened up about how the three main characters, Kate, Steve and Ted, had managed to stay alive for so long. Chatting at The South Bank Show, he said: "I mean, they’re really good actors. But of course they get on really well with each other, we all get on very well, and if that hadn’t happened, one of them would have been – you know – killed. In an unexpected way that would propel the story forward... It's always got to be about what’s in the best interests of the series, because it’s not in the best interests of the character to be dead."

The new series will likely follow on from the major cliffhanger in season five, which saw the AC-12 gang discover that instead of one major corrupt officer, mysteriously named 'H', in the police force, there was actually several people who were part of corruption. Will we find out who they are in season six? Luckily it looks like we won't have too long to find out!