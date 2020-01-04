Dancing On Ice has already seen one celebrity pull out of this year's series due to injury – and now it appears another could be on the way out. Magician Ben Hanlin has revealed that his TV debut is in jeopardy after he suffered a nasty fall in training and injured his ribs, which left him unable to practice his difficult lifts with professional partner Carlotta Edwards. The 31-year-old shared a clip of his bandaged-up torso on his Instagram Stories on Friday, explaining: "We have a problem. So a couple of days ago I went on the ice, just before we came back, to work off the Christmas turkey."

He continued: "I’ve had a big injury and I've smashed my ribs. I'm all strapped up but I just went out skating and couldn't do any of the lifts. I couldn't lift Carlotta … but I've got till Sunday to get through it." Speaking to The Sun, Ben added: "I was warming up, I’d just stepped on the ice I was going left and right, hit a toe pick, slammed face first, belly flopped looking like a complete idiot and got up and realised that my ribs hit the ice first.

"I was winded, I tried to carry on, I’ve been in agony ever since. When I got on set today, the physio looked at it, I’ve got bruised and swollen ribs and there’s no cure for it other than strapping it, and I have to train through the pain." But it appears Ben will make it to the ice on Sunday, as he added: "The show must go on!"

Ben shows off his bruised ribs

The 2020 series, which is again hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, was hit by drama last month after Michael Barrymore quit the show after breaking his hand during training, and will be replaced by Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya. The former TV presenter hurt his hand after suffering a fail in rehearsals, ITV released a statement which read: "Owing to an injury sustained in training, Michael Barrymore has had to withdraw from the competition. Michael has been a fantastic addition to the Dancing on Ice family and we wish him all the best. Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will take his place, and will be partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield."

Ben will still compete on Sunday

Michael said: "Shortly after shooting the… Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows. After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming."

He continued: "I have been fortunate enough to work with such a great bunch of people over the previous few months; trainers, celebrities, pro skaters, the judges, Holly and Phil and the incredible production team at ITV who really are exceptional and help to make it the fantastic show that it is." Dancing on Ice returns to ITV at 6pm on Sunday.

