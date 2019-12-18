Michael Barrymore has quit Dancing on Ice after breaking his hand during training, and will be replaced by Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya. The former TV presenter hurt his hand after suffering a fail in rehearsals, ITV released a statement which read: "Owing to an injury sustained in training, Michael Barrymore has had to withdraw from the competition. Michael has been a fantastic addition to the Dancing on Ice family and we wish him all the best. Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will take his place, and will be partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield."

Michael broke his hand during training

Michael said: "Shortly after shooting the… Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows. After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming."

He continued: "I have been fortunate enough to work with such a great bunch of people over the previous few months; trainers, celebrities, pro skaters, the judges, Holly and Phil and the incredible production team at ITV who really are exceptional and help to make it the fantastic show that it is."

Previously speaking about training to MailOnline, Michael explained: "I have fallen down three times – in shoes! I’ve done in my right shoulder, those ribs, and my knees, there’s no give in it at all. This is so dangerous, when you’re doing it you’re thinking, 'Why am I doing this?' But it’s so rewarding."