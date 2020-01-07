Louis Theroux to appear on The Great British Bake Off - see the full line-up! He's just got to get Theroux this and win that Star Baker apron

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is right around the corner, and Channel 4 have revealed the brave star bakers who will be trying their hand in the famous tent. The show's wildly popular celebrity version will be a five partner series due to air later this year, and Louis Theroux will be among the celebs trying to prove himself and win the Star Baker apron.

Scarlett and Joel will also be in the Bake Off tent

Other stars who have confirmed that they will be joining the show including the Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, tennis champ Johanna Konta, Carol Vorderman, fashion guru Tan France, singer James Blunt, Scarlett Moffatt, This Morning's very own Alison Hammond, Love Island's break out star Ovie Soko, comedian Russell Howard and many more! Over the five parts, four celebrities will enter the tent to bake for three challenges: the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper and will be judged, as per usual, by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Speaking about the show, Channel 4 Head of Formats and Features, Sarah Lazenby, said: "The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe. We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials. We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent."

Fans were recently delighted by the festive version of the show, which saw the cast of Channel 4's Derry Girls go head-to-head. Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "I hope the person who thought of having the cast of Derry Girls on Bake Off gets a raise because this is pure gold," while another added: "#DerryGirls and #GBBO is a super strong crossover and I LOVE IT."