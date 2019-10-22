Extra Slice presenter Jo Brand reveals what she really thinks about GBBO's youngest ever line-up The semi-final will air on Tuesday night

Jo Brand has candidly opened up about what she really thinks of the new series of Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off, and admitted that she felt like there needed to be some older contestants on the show. Chatting to Talk TV, Jo explained: "I would like to see people over the age of 80 in the show. I think that would be quite interesting for a change. I think it’s always nice to have a mixture, to be honest."

This year's contestants were the youngest group ever

She continued: "Because I think old people, despite what most of society think, are actually fascinating. The older you are, the more experience you have to impart." This year's series was the youngest on record, which most contestants in their 20s with the oldest still only 56!

READ: Did the cinnamon-rolls on Bake Off leave you drooling? We have the perfect cinnamon and plum traybake recipe for you!

The final will take place next week

Paul opened up about the new gang ahead of the show's premiere, previously saying: "When they’re younger, they need to start somewhere and sometimes they don’t listen. A couple of them didn’t listen and I went over and taught the point again and again and again and again, and they still didn’t get it… There were times when there was a bit of a disaster on one of the technicals. I walked in and saw it and sort of had a go at them, which caused a little bit of emotion. Yes, I made them cry. They’re more pack animals now. Upset one and they all get upset. I think I hardened up a little bit this year actually." The semi-final, where airs on Tuesday, sees Steph Blackwell, 28, Alice Fevronia, 28, Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, 28, and David Atherton, 36, left to win the coveted glass cake plate ahead of next week's finale. Tune in on Channel 4 at 8pm to find out who will make it through!

READ: Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding has new TV series - find out more!