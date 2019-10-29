The Great British Bake Off 2019 winner has been announced The tenth series of GBBO has come to an end

David has been crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2019. David beat Alice Fevronia and Steph Blackwell to the title, earning himself the coveted glass plate at the end of the tenth series of the much-loved show. David was clearly overwhelmed by the win, hugging his fellow contestants as he smiled away.

David, 30, is a health advisor from London and has impressed judges numerous times with his baking skills on this year's show, although never won star baker.

Steph, 28, a shop assistant from Chester won star baker an impressive four times since this year's series began. In the run-up to the final, Steph was a favourite to win – with odds of 10/11. Speaking to The Sun, Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Steph has consistently been one of, if not the best bakers week on week in the tent and it would be a huge surprise if David or Alice emerges victorious."

Ahead of Tuesday night's final, judge Prue Leith was trending on Twitter for a particularly hilarious reason after a fan tweeted: "Welcome to the annual Don't Look at Prue's Twitter Feed Day!" which was, of course, a reference to the 79-year-old's 2017 blunder, in which she accidentally tweeted to congratulate the winner of the show several hours before the show actually aired. It seems that Prue has learned her lesson though, as there was no mention of David's win on the Bake Off Twitter before the show aired on Tuesday.

The winner was also announced on GBBO's Twitter

But Prue isn't the only Bake Off judge to have got viewers talking recently. On Thursday, Paul Hollywood apologised after making a "thoughtless" comment on the show. During Patisserie Week, one of the bakers made sugar glazed Chelsea buns, and Paul joked that they looked like "diabetes on a plate" and fans flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment at the celebrity baker's comments, prompting Paul to apologise.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to say: "A remark re:- diabetes I made on tonight’s show was thoughtless and I meant no harm, as both my grandad and my own mother suffer/ suffered from diabetes ... apologies." It wouldn't be Bake Off without a little drama! Here's to next year's show.

