Great British Bake Off pokes fun at Prue Leith ahead of finale Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the name of the Bake Off winner in 2017

The Great British Bake Off's official Twitter account has poked fun at Prue Leith in regards to her enormous gaffe back in 2017 when she accidentally tweeted to congratulate the winner of the show… several hours before the show actually aired. Bringing up the awkward moment, the Twitter account cheekily tweeted: "Welcome to the annual Don't Look at Prue's Twitter Feed Day!"

Fans were quick to have a chuckle over the post, with one writing: "Bless her, she's never gone live that down is she?! Still love her," while another added: "So much shade here that I can't even see the sun." Others admitted they'd be staying off Twitter until they had managed to watch the final, with one writing: "I'm American. I have to stay off social media and news sites for the next 72 hours. Ooh, I’ll probably get so much done!"

Prue accidentally tweeted the winner back in 2017

Prue previously opened up about accidentally tweeting the winner on This Morning, explaining: "That was one of the worst half an hours – that first half an hour when I realised what I'd done. I was in Bhutan, I'd not had any reception for a while and when I was finally in a hotel where I had reception, one of my emails said, 'Don't forget to congratulate the winner after 10.30', and I thought, 'Oh my God it's past 10.30!' As soon as it went, I thought, 'Oh my God,' then I went into a panic mode where I couldn't work out how to delete the tweet."

She added that she felt "suicidal" after her mistake. "[I felt] suicidal," she said. "I mean, awful. The thing that upset me much was that I thought, 'This will take attention off the winner, and Sophie has worked for months and months.'" Following her one slip up, Prue has kept quiet about the Bake Off winners, so far at least!