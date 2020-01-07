Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin has hit back at an Australian MP, who branded her an "ignorant pommy weather girl" following a heated debate about climate change on Monday's show. Pommy is a term used to describe a stereotype of a British person in Australia. After the on-air clash with Craig Kelly, host Piers Morgan had defended his colleague saying: "There's only one ignorant person around here, Mr Kelly and it's you, you ignorant fool!"

During the segment, Laura had interrupted his views on climate change during a discussion about the Australian bushfires. Speaking to host Piers the following day, Laura explained: "I have no agenda, I was just literally telling the facts. I was so infuriated." She added: "Lots of people from Australia have been sending me love and support. I spoke to Australian TV and people have been amazing supportive."

The 38-year-old also took to Twitter to list her credentials, writing: "Yes I'm a Meteorologist. A degree in Physics & Meteorology, four years as an aviation forecaster at the RAF, 12 years as a broadcast meteorologist."

During the interview on Monday, the MP said that the fires were caused by poor forest management rather than climate change itself. "You have to look at the science, but one of the factors contributing are the fuel loads," he explained. "Every commission post bushfire says we need to reduce them, but we always fail to do so. Our lifestyle depends on fossil fuels, it can't be done without it. Some politicians have hijacked the debate to push their ideological barrow but what causes fires? Drought and build-up of fuel loads."

Unimpressed with the remark, Laura hit back with: "We want everyone in the world to lower the global temperature rise by 1.5C, you [Australia] can't even commit to 2C. You have the second highest carbon emission on earth and you are burying your head in the sand. You're not a climate sceptic - you're a climate denier."

