Susanna Reid revealed her Christmas present from the Good Morning Britain team – and she wasn't at all happy about it! During Wednesday morning's show, the co-presenter revealed that the show bosses had bought her a life-size cut out of her fellow presenter, Piers Morgan. As the cut out was being brought onto set, she said: "This is what I've got for Christmas from Good Morning Britain. Thank you so much. The programme was worried that I might experience separation anxiety at Christmas. That is some kind of nightmare."

A full-size cardboard cutout of @piersmorgan!



Hope you like your Christmas present @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/GziPXJEjZf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 18, 2019

Piers was delighted with the cut out, telling Susanna: "This is for your bedroom!" He stood next to the cardboard figure, posing in the exact same way, and joked: "This could be the brand new presenting team for Good Morning Britain, look!" Charlotte Hawkins helped Susanna out, telling her: "You will now have something to throw darts at." The 49-year-old ultimately gave it to Charlotte, saying: "Charlotte, you can have that! There you go."

Susannah joked about the gift

Fans were quick to joke about the Christmas present, with one writing: "At least the cardboard piers might let people get a word in now and then," while another added: "Poor @susannareid100 how do you keep your cool? Love @piersmorgan but I can turn him off! Happy Christmas all." Piers recently announced the exciting news that he had signed a new two-year contract on the breakfast show, but admitted that he will be done with the show when the contract ends in 2021. He said: "I've got two more years. Two more years of stories... anyway that's it, two more years and then I'll sail off into the sunset." He later added: "And I guarantee then I'll be out."

