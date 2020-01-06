Eamonn Holmes has heaped praise on his "amazing" wife Ruth Langsford for looking after her family following the death of her sister Julia Johnson in June. The This Morning and Loose Women presenter took some time off from work and put her loved ones first as they came to terms with the sad news. Opening about their "difficult year" seven months on from the death, Eamonn confessed their family's tragedy is still "very raw". He told Woman's Own: "There has been a lot of difficulty in both our lives over the past year.

Eamonn Holmes has praised his wife Ruth Langsford

"There have been a lot of issues affecting us personally, which we just have to get through. The family need our help and support at this time. Ruth's life was turned completely upside down when she lost her sister in June. It was a sudden death. It's still very raw. Very raw." On how his wife coped with the news, Eamonn added: "Ruthie has been absolutely incredible – looking after her mother, attending to family things. I couldn't speak more highly of her. She just is an amazing woman. She throws herself into her work.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares new photo with Ruth Langsford as they enjoy date after work

"She still finds time, particularly for her mother and her family and us - and I just am in awe of her." Ruth announced her sister's passing in June, saying her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on social media, she wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes receives his OBE

Over the festive period, both Ruth and Eamonn have been hosting This Morning. In the run-up to Christmas, Eamonn noted that their celebrations at home will be tinged with sadness as they continue to grieve the loss of Julia. He told the Metro: "Christmas will be a difficult time. I know we will both be reflective, whilst bearing in mind we have responsibilities to carry on for other people around us." The 60-year-old added: "Our memories will be dominated with the loss of Ruth's sister Julia. That's what we will remember most of all."

GALLERY: 16 killer looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.