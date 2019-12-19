Kate Garraway fears for her job after suffering disaster on first day back at Good Morning Britain The TV star didn't have the best start to her day

Kate Garraway suffered a major morning mishap on Thursday as she prepared for her first day back at work on Good Morning Britain since competing in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. The TV star took to Instagram early on Thursday to recount the incident with her fans, sharing a selfie showing her looking slightly startled. The 52-year-old wrote: "Oh no – disaster - overslept on my 1st morning back at work on @gmb. Fell asleep last night fully made up with clothes on and contacts in – didn't set alarm. Woke up looking like this!!!??!!! Can't believe it – am I going to get fired first morning back?! And to think @adeleroberts & @romankemp we were talking about this in the jungle and I was proudly saying I had never overslept enough in 20 years to actually miss a show !!!! That’s karma !!!!"

GMB's Kate Garraway revealed she overslept on her first day back at work

It's hardly surprising Kate is struggling to adjust back to her work schedule. The popular presenter spent around a month Down Under while competing in I'm A Celeb, eventually finishing the competition in fourth place. Just last week, Kate shared her jetlag struggles with her followers, sharing a video showing her wide awake at 4am with the caption: "Home!!! And seriously wide awake at 4am - jet lagged!!" Kate's campmate Jacqueline Jossa admitted she was also finding it hard to sleep through the night, agreeing: "Wide awake!" Kate sympathised with her, writing: "@jacjossa so glad not just me!! Hope you get to sleep later!"

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Kate Garraway shares a look inside her family home

Kate pictured with her husband and their two children

The GMB host clearly enjoyed her time in the jungle – despite it proving to be a challenging experience. She was supported by her family, husband Derek Draper and their children, Darcey, 13, and ten-year-old William. Kate enjoyed a teary reunion with her kids following her jungle exit, and took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos, including one snap showing her warmly embracing her kids whilst looking teary-eyed. "Mummy is finally home," she simply wrote in the caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.